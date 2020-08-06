Happiness in Self Destruction

Métal

2015

1.

Hole in the Wall (Extrait)

The Plot In You

0:30
2.

Dear Old Friend (Extrait)

The Plot In You

0:30
3.

Take Me Away (Extrait)

The Plot In You

0:30
4.

Runaway (Extrait)

The Plot In You

0:30
5.

Pillhead (Extrait)

The Plot In You

0:30
6.

Better Vibes (Extrait)

The Plot In You

0:30
7.

My Old Ways (Extrait)

The Plot In You

0:30
8.

Die Like Your Brothers (Extrait)

The Plot In You

0:30
9.

Mind Controlled (Extrait)

The Plot In You

0:30
10.

Time Changes Everything (Extrait)

The Plot In You

0:30
11.

Living Your Dream (Extrait)

The Plot In You

0:30
12.

A Song About Myself (Extrait)

The Plot In You

0:30
13.

Forgive Me (Extrait)

The Plot In You

0:30
14.

Washed Up (Extrait)

The Plot In You

0:30
15.

Happiness in Self Destruction (Extrait)

The Plot In You

0:30

15 chansons

58 min

© Stay Sick

Albums

