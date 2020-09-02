Happy Birthday Games & Party Pops

Happy Birthday Games & Party Pops

Musique pour enfants

2015

1.

Happy Birthday (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Jump, Sit and Sleep (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

Musical Bumps (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Balance Game (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Ball in the Bucket (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

Musical Statues (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

Everybody Limbo (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

Pass the Parcel (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Cha Cha Slide (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

Big Fish Little Fish (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

Superman (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

Shake It Up (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Witch Doctor (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

Ghostbusters (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

Hey Baby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Who Let the Dogs Out? (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Follow da Leader (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Don't Stop Movin' (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

Jump (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

Reach for the Stars (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 14 min

© CRS Records