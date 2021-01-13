Hard Bop (Expanded Edition)

Jazz

1957

1.

Cranky Spanky (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
2.

Stella by Starlight (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
3.

My Heart Stood Still (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
4.

Little Melonae (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
5.

Stanley's Stiff Chickens (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
6.

Nica's Tempo (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
7.

Dee's Dilemma (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
8.

Just for Marty (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
9.

Gershwin Medley (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30

9 chansons

1 h 06 min

© Columbia - Legacy