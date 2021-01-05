Haydn: Italian Arias
Musique classique
2008
1.
"Non v'è rimedio" (Extrait)
Thomas Quasthoff
0:30
2.
"Mille lampi d'accese faville" (Extrait)
Thomas Quasthoff
0:30
3.
"Ombre insepolte" (Extrait)
Thomas Quasthoff
0:30
4.
"Se dal suo braccio oppresso" (Extrait)
Thomas Quasthoff
0:30
5.
"Teco lo guida al campo" (Extrait)
Thomas Quasthoff
0:30
6.
"Chi nel cammin d'onore" (Extrait)
Thomas Quasthoff
0:30
7.
"Di questo audace ferro" (Extrait)
Thomas Quasthoff
0:30
8.
"Mi dica, il mio signore" (Extrait)
Thomas Quasthoff
0:30
9.
"Sappi, che la belleza" (Extrait)
Thomas Quasthoff
0:30
10.
"Noi pariamo santarelli" (Extrait)
Thomas Quasthoff
0:30
11.
"Non sparate...mi disdico..." (Extrait)
Thomas Quasthoff
0:30
12.
"Che mondo amabile" (Extrait)
Thomas Quasthoff
0:30
13.
"Non aver di me sospetto" (Extrait)
Thomas Quasthoff
0:30
14.
Haydn: Un cor si tenero / "Il Disertore", Hob. XXIVb:11 (Extrait)
Thomas Quasthoff
0:30
15.
Haydn: Dice benissimo / "La scuola di gelosi", Hob. XXIVb:5 (Extrait)
Thomas Quasthoff
0:30
16.
Chi spira e non sprea (Creonte) (Extrait)
Thomas Quasthoff
0:30
17.
Il pensier sta negli aggotti (Creonte) (Extrait)
Thomas Quasthoff
0:30
18.
Mai non sia inulto (Creonte) (Extrait)
Thomas Quasthoff
0:30