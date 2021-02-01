He's Got The Power

He's Got The Power

Musique du monde

2007

1.

I Believe (Extrait)

Sanchez

0:30
2.

King Jesus Lives (Extrait)

Sanchez

0:30
3.

Old Rugged Cross (Extrait)

Sanchez

0:30
4.

On My Knees (Extrait)

Sanchez

0:30
5.

Tis So Sweet (feat. Chevelle Franklyn) (Extrait)

Sanchez

0:30
6.

One Day At A Time (Extrait)

Sanchez

0:30
7.

Love Lifted Me (Extrait)

Sanchez

0:30
8.

Across The Bridge (Extrait)

Sanchez

0:30
9.

He's Got The Power (Extrait)

Sanchez

0:30
10.

Holy One (feat. Chevelle Franklyn) (Extrait)

Sanchez

0:30
11.

Why (Extrait)

Sanchez

0:30
12.

Medley (Extrait)

Sanchez

0:30

12 chansons

52 min

© VP Records

Albums

Tout voir

Slide 1 of 19