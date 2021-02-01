Head First (Expanded Version)

Head First (Expanded Version)

Rock

1983

1.

The Other Side of Midnight (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
2.

Stay On Top (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
3.

Lonely Nights (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
4.

Sweet Talk (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
5.

Love Is Blind (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
6.

Roll-Overture (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
7.

Red Lights (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
8.

Rollin' the Rock (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
9.

Straight Through the Heart (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
10.

Weekend Warriors (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
11.

Playing for Time (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
12.

Searching (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
13.

The Other Side of Midnight (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
14.

Lonely Nights (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
15.

Angel (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30

15 chansons

1 h 04 min

© Castle Communications