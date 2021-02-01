Head Trip In Every Key

Head Trip In Every Key

Rock

1998

1.

I'm Expanding My Mind (Extrait)

Superdrag

0:30
2.

Hellbent (Extrait)

Superdrag

0:30
3.

Sold You an Alibi (Extrait)

Superdrag

0:30
4.

Do the Vampire (Extrait)

Superdrag

0:30
5.

Amphetamine (Extrait)

Superdrag

0:30
6.

Bankrupt Vibration (Extrait)

Superdrag

0:30
7.

Mr. Underground (Extrait)

Superdrag

0:30
8.

Annetichrist (Extrait)

Superdrag

0:30
9.

She Is a Holy Grail (Extrait)

Superdrag

0:30
10.

Pine Away (Extrait)

Superdrag

0:30
11.

Shuck & Jive (Extrait)

Superdrag

0:30
12.

Wrong vs. Right Doesn't Matter (Extrait)

Superdrag

0:30
13.

The Art of Dying (Extrait)

Superdrag

0:30

13 chansons

50 min

© Elektra Records

Albums

