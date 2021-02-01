Hear It Is

Hear It Is

Rock

2002

1.

With You (Extrait)

The Flaming Lips

0:30
2.

Unplugged (Extrait)

The Flaming Lips

0:30
3.

Trains Brains and Rain (Extrait)

The Flaming Lips

0:30
4.

Jesus Shootin' Heroin (Extrait)

The Flaming Lips

0:30
5.

Just Like Before (Extrait)

The Flaming Lips

0:30
6.

She Is Death (Extrait)

The Flaming Lips

0:30
7.

Charlie Manson Blues (Extrait)

The Flaming Lips

0:30
8.

Man from Pakistan (Extrait)

The Flaming Lips

0:30
9.

Godzilla Flick (Extrait)

The Flaming Lips

0:30
10.

Staring at Sound / With You (Reprise) (Extrait)

The Flaming Lips

0:30
11.

Summertime Blues (Extrait)

The Flaming Lips

0:30

11 chansons

44 min

© Ryko - Rhino