Heard This And Thought Of You
Musique classique
2015
1.
Ortiz: Recercada segunda (Arr. for Recorder and Accordion) (Extrait)
Genevieve Lacey
0:30
2.
Ortiz: Recercada primera (Arr. For Recorder And Accordion) (Extrait)
Genevieve Lacey
0:30
3.
Banister: A Division Upon A Ground (Arr. For Recorder And Accordion) (Extrait)
Genevieve Lacey
0:30
4.
Keller: Where Is Everybody? (Extrait)
Genevieve Lacey
0:30
5.
1. Pavan (Extrait)
Genevieve Lacey
0:30
6.
2. Almand (Extrait)
Genevieve Lacey
0:30
7.
3. Courante (Extrait)
Genevieve Lacey
0:30
8.
4. Ayre (Extrait)
Genevieve Lacey
0:30
9.
5. Sarabande (Extrait)
Genevieve Lacey
0:30
10.
6. Jigg (Extrait)
Genevieve Lacey
0:30
11.
Barbeler: Shadow Box (Arr. For Recorder And Accordion) (Extrait)
Genevieve Lacey
0:30
12.
1. Andante (Extrait)
Genevieve Lacey
0:30
13.
2. Adagio e dolce (Extrait)
Genevieve Lacey
0:30
14.
3. Vivace (Extrait)
Genevieve Lacey
0:30
15.
Beamish: Seavaigers: II. Lament (Arr. For Recorder And Accordion) (Extrait)
Genevieve Lacey
0:30
16.
Palestrina, Rognoni Taeggio: Vestiva i colli (Arr. For Recorder And Accordion) (Extrait)
Genevieve Lacey
0:30
17.
Traditional: Mary Scott, The Flower Of Yarrow (Arr. James Crabb) (Extrait)
Genevieve Lacey
0:30
18.
Traditional: Cuckold Come Out Of The Amrey (Arr. For Recorder And Accordion) (Extrait)
Genevieve Lacey
0:30