Heard This And Thought Of You

Heard This And Thought Of You

Musique classique

2015

1.

Ortiz: Recercada segunda (Arr. for Recorder and Accordion) (Extrait)

Genevieve Lacey

0:30
2.

Ortiz: Recercada primera (Arr. For Recorder And Accordion) (Extrait)

Genevieve Lacey

0:30
3.

Banister: A Division Upon A Ground (Arr. For Recorder And Accordion) (Extrait)

Genevieve Lacey

0:30
4.

Keller: Where Is Everybody? (Extrait)

Genevieve Lacey

0:30
5.

1. Pavan (Extrait)

Genevieve Lacey

0:30
6.

2. Almand (Extrait)

Genevieve Lacey

0:30
7.

3. Courante (Extrait)

Genevieve Lacey

0:30
8.

4. Ayre (Extrait)

Genevieve Lacey

0:30
9.

5. Sarabande (Extrait)

Genevieve Lacey

0:30
10.

6. Jigg (Extrait)

Genevieve Lacey

0:30
11.

Barbeler: Shadow Box (Arr. For Recorder And Accordion) (Extrait)

Genevieve Lacey

0:30
12.

1. Andante (Extrait)

Genevieve Lacey

0:30
13.

2. Adagio e dolce (Extrait)

Genevieve Lacey

0:30
14.

3. Vivace (Extrait)

Genevieve Lacey

0:30
15.

Beamish: Seavaigers: II. Lament (Arr. For Recorder And Accordion) (Extrait)

Genevieve Lacey

0:30
16.

Palestrina, Rognoni Taeggio: Vestiva i colli (Arr. For Recorder And Accordion) (Extrait)

Genevieve Lacey

0:30
17.

Traditional: Mary Scott, The Flower Of Yarrow (Arr. James Crabb) (Extrait)

Genevieve Lacey

0:30
18.

Traditional: Cuckold Come Out Of The Amrey (Arr. For Recorder And Accordion) (Extrait)

Genevieve Lacey

0:30

18 chansons

1 h 12 min

© Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC)