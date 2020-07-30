Heartwork

Rock

2020

1.

Paradise Lost, a poem by John Milton (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
2.

Blow Me (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
3.

BIG, WANNA BE (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
4.

Bloody Nose (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
5.

Wow, I Hate This Song (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
6.

My Cocoon (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
7.

Cathedral Bell (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
8.

1984 (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
9.

Gravity's Rainbow (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
10.

Clean Cut Heals (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
11.

Heartwork (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
12.

The Lighthouse (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
13.

Obvious Blasé (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
14.

The Lottery (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
15.

Darkness Bleeds, FOTF (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
16.

To Feel Something (Extrait)

The Used

0:30

16 chansons

46 min

© Big Noise Music Group