Heartwork
Rock
2020
1.
Paradise Lost, a poem by John Milton (Extrait)
The Used
0:30
2.
Blow Me (Extrait)
The Used
0:30
3.
BIG, WANNA BE (Extrait)
The Used
0:30
4.
Bloody Nose (Extrait)
The Used
0:30
5.
Wow, I Hate This Song (Extrait)
The Used
0:30
6.
My Cocoon (Extrait)
The Used
0:30
7.
Cathedral Bell (Extrait)
The Used
0:30
8.
1984 (Extrait)
The Used
0:30
9.
Gravity's Rainbow (Extrait)
The Used
0:30
10.
Clean Cut Heals (Extrait)
The Used
0:30
11.
Heartwork (Extrait)
The Used
0:30
12.
The Lighthouse (Extrait)
The Used
0:30
13.
Obvious Blasé (Extrait)
The Used
0:30
14.
The Lottery (Extrait)
The Used
0:30
15.
Darkness Bleeds, FOTF (Extrait)
The Used
0:30
16.
To Feel Something (Extrait)
The Used
0:30