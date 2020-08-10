Heitor Villa-Lobos: Erosion (Erosão), The Origin of the Amazon River, Dawn In a Tropical Forest, Danses Africaines, Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4

Musique classique

2007

1.

Erosion (Erosão), The Origin of the Amazon River (Sorimáo u Ipirungáua) (Extrait)

The Louisville Orchestra

0:30
2.

Dawn in a Tropical Forest (Alvorada na Floresta Tropical) (Extrait)

The Louisville Orchestra

0:30
3.

Danses Africaines: I. (Extrait)

The Louisville Orchestra

0:30
4.

Danses Africaines: II. (Extrait)

The Louisville Orchestra

0:30
5.

Danses Africaines: III. (Extrait)

The Louisville Orchestra

0:30
6.

Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: I. Preludio, Introducao (Extrait)

The Louisville Orchestra

0:30
7.

Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: II. Coral, Canto de Sertao (Extrait)

The Louisville Orchestra

0:30
8.

Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: III. Aria, Cantiga (Extrait)

The Louisville Orchestra

0:30
9.

Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: IV. Dansa, Miudinho (Extrait)

The Louisville Orchestra

0:30

9 chansons

59 min

© First Edition Music

