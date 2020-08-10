Morton Gould: Symphony of Spirituals, Columbia, Flourishes and Galop, Housewarming

Morton Gould: Symphonette No. 2, Concerto for Viola and Orchestra, Soundings

Ned Rorem: Eleven Studies for Eleven Players & Piano Concerto in Six Movements

Toshiro Mayuzumi: Pieces for Prepared Piano and Strings, Samsara, & Essay for String Orchestra

Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: IV. Dansa, Miudinho (Extrait) The Louisville Orchestra

Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: III. Aria, Cantiga (Extrait) The Louisville Orchestra

Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: II. Coral, Canto de Sertao (Extrait) The Louisville Orchestra

Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: I. Preludio, Introducao (Extrait) The Louisville Orchestra

Dawn in a Tropical Forest (Alvorada na Floresta Tropical) (Extrait) The Louisville Orchestra

Erosion (Erosão), The Origin of the Amazon River (Sorimáo u Ipirungáua)

Erosion (Erosão), The Origin of the Amazon River (Sorimáo u Ipirungáua) (Extrait) The Louisville Orchestra

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Erosion (Erosão), The Origin of the Amazon River, Dawn In a Tropical Forest, Danses Africaines, Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4