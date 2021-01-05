Heitor Villa-Lobos : Préludes, Etudes, Suite populaire brésilienne & Chôros
Musique classique
1987
1.
Prelude No. 1 in E Minor: Andantino espressivo più mosso (Extrait)
Philippe Lemaigre
0:30
2.
Five Preludes for Guitar Solo, W419: Prelude No. 2 in E Major: Andantino - Più mosso (Extrait)
Philippe Lemaigre
0:30
3.
Five Preludes for Guitar Solo, W419: Prelude No. 3 in A Minor: Andante - Molto adagio e dolorido (Extrait)
Philippe Lemaigre
0:30
4.
Five Preludes for Guitar Solo, W419: Prelude No. 4 in E Minor: Lento - Animato - Moderato (Extrait)
Philippe Lemaigre
0:30
5.
Five Preludes for Guitar Solo, W419: Prelude No. 5 in D Major: Poco animato - Meno - Più mosso (Extrait)
Philippe Lemaigre
0:30
6.
Chôros typico, W161 (Extrait)
Philippe Lemaigre
0:30
7.
Douze études, W235: Etude No. 7 in E Major: Très animé - Moins (Extrait)
Philippe Lemaigre
0:30
8.
Douze études, W235: Etude No. 8 in C Sharp Minor: Modéré (Extrait)
Philippe Lemaigre
0:30
9.
Douze études, W235: Etude No. 12 in A Minor: Animé - Più mosso - A tempo primo - Un peu plus animé (Extrait)
Philippe Lemaigre
0:30
10.
I. Mazurka-chôro (Extrait)
Philippe Lemaigre
0:30
11.
II. Scottish-chôro (Extrait)
Philippe Lemaigre
0:30
12.
III. Valsa-chôro (Extrait)
Philippe Lemaigre
0:30
13.
IV. Gavotta-chôro (Extrait)
Philippe Lemaigre
0:30
14.
V. Chôrino (Extrait)
Philippe Lemaigre
0:30