Hello Johnny, vol. 1Version coffret Les Années Vogue, vol. 1

Musique Francophone

2011

1.

Souvenirs, souvenirs (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
2.

Depuis qu'ma Môme (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
3.

Je cherche une fille (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
4.

Pourquoi cet amour (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
5.

J'suis mordu (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
6.

Laisse les filles (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
7.

Itsy bitsy petit bikini (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
8.

J'étais fou (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
9.

Je veux me promener (Bonus) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
10.

T'aimer follement (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
11.

Souvenirs, souvenirs (Bonus) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
12.

Depuis qu'ma Môme (Bonus) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
13.

Je cherche une fille (Bonus) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
14.

Pourquoi cet amour (Bonus) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
15.

J'suis mordu (Bonus) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
16.

Laisse les filles (Bonus) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
17.

Itsy bitsy petit bikini (Bonus) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
18.

J'étais fou (Bonus) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
19.

Je veux me promener (Bonus) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
20.

T'aimer follement (Bonus) (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30

20 chansons

48 min

© Culture Factory UK Ltd.