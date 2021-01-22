Hello Johnny, vol. 1Version coffret Les Années Vogue, vol. 1
Musique Francophone
2011
1.
Souvenirs, souvenirs (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
2.
Depuis qu'ma Môme (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
3.
Je cherche une fille (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
4.
Pourquoi cet amour (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
5.
J'suis mordu (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
6.
Laisse les filles (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
7.
Itsy bitsy petit bikini (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
8.
J'étais fou (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
9.
Je veux me promener (Bonus) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
10.
T'aimer follement (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
11.
Souvenirs, souvenirs (Bonus) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
12.
Depuis qu'ma Môme (Bonus) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
13.
Je cherche une fille (Bonus) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
14.
Pourquoi cet amour (Bonus) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
15.
J'suis mordu (Bonus) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
16.
Laisse les filles (Bonus) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
17.
Itsy bitsy petit bikini (Bonus) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
18.
J'étais fou (Bonus) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
19.
Je veux me promener (Bonus) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
20.
T'aimer follement (Bonus) (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30