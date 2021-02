The Greatest Songs Of The Seventies

My Dream Duets

Even Now

Here Comes the Night

The Essential Barry Manilow

Welcome Home

They Dance!

I Miss You

The Night That Tito Played

She Should'a Been Mine

Say Goodbye

Some Bar By The Harbor

Freddie Said

Not What You See

Talk To Me

I Hear Her Playing Music

Turn The Radio Up

Come Monday

Do You Know Who's Livin' Next Door?

Here At The Mayflower