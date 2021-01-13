Here Come the Noise Makers

Pop rock

2007

Disque 1

1.

Piano Intro/Great Divide (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
2.

Long Tall Cool One (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
3.

The Red Plains (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
4.

The Road Not Taken (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
5.

Lady With A Fan (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
6.

Stander On The Mountain (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
7.

Jacob's Ladder/Blackberry Blossom (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
8.

Piano Intro/I Loves You Porgy/Nocturne (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
9.

The Way It Is (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
10.

Twelve Tone Tune/King Of The Hill (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Spider Fingers/Tempus Fugit (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
2.

Sneaking Up On Boo Radley (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
3.

Fortunate Son (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
4.

The Valley Road (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
5.

The End Of The Innocence (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
6.

Sunflower Cat/It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train To Cry (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
7.

Rainbow's Cadillac (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30
8.

Mandolin Rain/Black Muddy River (Extrait)

Bruce Hornsby

0:30

18 chansons

2 h 16 min

© RCA Records Label