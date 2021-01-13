Here I Stand

Here I Stand

R&B

2008

1.

Intro (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
2.

Love in This Club (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
3.

This Ain't Sex (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
4.

Trading Places (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
5.

Moving Mountains (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
6.

What's Your Name (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
7.

Prayer for You Interlude (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
8.

Something Special (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
9.

Love You Gently (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
10.

Best Thing (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
11.

Before I Met You (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
12.

His Mistakes (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
13.

Appetite (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
14.

What's a Man to Do (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
15.

Lifetime (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
16.

Love in This Club, Pt. II (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
17.

Here I Stand (Extrait)

Usher

0:30
18.

Will Work for Love (Extrait)

Usher

0:30

18 chansons

1 h 12 min

© LaFace Records