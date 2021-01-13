Here I Stand
R&B
2008
1.
Intro (Extrait)
Usher
0:30
2.
Love in This Club (Extrait)
Usher
0:30
3.
This Ain't Sex (Extrait)
Usher
0:30
4.
Trading Places (Extrait)
Usher
0:30
5.
Moving Mountains (Extrait)
Usher
0:30
6.
What's Your Name (Extrait)
Usher
0:30
7.
Prayer for You Interlude (Extrait)
Usher
0:30
8.
Something Special (Extrait)
Usher
0:30
9.
Love You Gently (Extrait)
Usher
0:30
10.
Best Thing (Extrait)
Usher
0:30
11.
Before I Met You (Extrait)
Usher
0:30
12.
His Mistakes (Extrait)
Usher
0:30
13.
Appetite (Extrait)
Usher
0:30
14.
What's a Man to Do (Extrait)
Usher
0:30
15.
Lifetime (Extrait)
Usher
0:30
16.
Love in This Club, Pt. II (Extrait)
Usher
0:30
17.
Here I Stand (Extrait)
Usher
0:30
18.
Will Work for Love (Extrait)
Usher
0:30