Here in the Night

Country

2013

1.

The Atlantic Ocean (Extrait)

Francis Pugh and the Whisky Singers

0:30
2.

Aliens (Extrait)

Francis Pugh and the Whisky Singers

0:30
3.

Jurassic Park (Extrait)

Francis Pugh and the Whisky Singers

0:30
4.

Land of My Father (Extrait)

Francis Pugh and the Whisky Singers

0:30
5.

Real Wind (Extrait)

Francis Pugh and the Whisky Singers

0:30
6.

Better Than You (Extrait)

Francis Pugh and the Whisky Singers

0:30
7.

The Auchengeich Mining Disaster (Extrait)

Francis Pugh and the Whisky Singers

0:30
8.

Bloody Pete: The Ballad of a Whisky Drinking Fighting Cock (Extrait)

Francis Pugh and the Whisky Singers

0:30
9.

My Wife She Done Gone On (Extrait)

Francis Pugh and the Whisky Singers

0:30
10.

Country Song (Extrait)

Francis Pugh and the Whisky Singers

0:30
11.

Snow (Extrait)

Francis Pugh and the Whisky Singers

0:30

11 chansons

46 min

© Francis Pugh and the Whisky Singers

