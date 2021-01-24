High and Rising
Country
2018
1.
Hank and Joe and Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
Clementine (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
The Great Speckled Bird (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
The Man On the Hill (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
I Want to Go Home (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
The Caretaker (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
Drink to Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Old Apache Squaw (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
Don't Take Your Guns to Town (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
Five Feet High and Rising (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
Don't Step On Mother's Roses (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
My Grandfather's Clock (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
It Could Be You (Instead of Him) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
When Papa Played the Dobro (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
Big River (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30