Highlights of 70S Greatest Hits, Vol. 2

Pop

2018

1.

Boogie Wonderland (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
2.

Rich Girl (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
3.

Bette Davis Eyes (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
4.

Bad Girls (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
5.

I Will Survive (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
6.

Daddy Cool (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
7.

Night Fever (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
8.

Knock on Wood (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
9.

Cecilia (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
10.

Can't Take My Eyes off You (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
11.

Ladies Night (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
12.

You Can't Always Get What You Want (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
13.

Woman in Love (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
14.

Reggae Night (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
15.

Nuit de folie (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
16.

The Way We Were (Memories) (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
17.

Let's All Chant (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
18.

Love to Love You Baby (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
19.

Ma Baker (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
20.

I Love America (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
21.

Where Is My Man (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30

21 chansons

1 h 22 min

© Weishaupt Music & Entertainment