Highlights of 70S Greatest Hits, Vol. 2

Highlights of 70S Greatest Hits, Vol. 2

Pop

2018

1.

Boogie Wonderland (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
2.

Rich Girl (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
3.

Bette Davis Eyes (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
4.

Bad Girls (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
5.

I Will Survive (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
6.

Daddy Cool (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
7.

Night Fever (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
8.

Knock on Wood (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
9.

Cecilia (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
10.

Can't Take My Eyes off You (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
11.

Ladies Night (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
12.

You Can't Always Get What You Want (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30

12 chansons

50 min

© Weishaupt Music & Entertainment