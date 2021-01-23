Highlights of 70s Greatest Hits, Vol. 3
Pop
2018
1.
Le freak (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
2.
Perfect Strangers (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
3.
Rocket Man (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
4.
Like a Virgin (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
5.
Born to Be Alive (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
6.
Your Love (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
7.
We Are the Champions (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
8.
Never Can Say Goodbye (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
9.
Sunny (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
10.
Ring My Bell (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
11.
Frozen (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
12.
That's the Way (I Like It) (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
13.
Stomp! (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
14.
Waiting for Tonight (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
15.
Flashback (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
16.
Get Down Tonight (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
17.
Sugar Baby Love (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
18.
Hooray! Hooray! It's a Holi-Holiday (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
19.
Pour moi la vie va commencer (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
20.
Ooh La La La (Let's Go Dancing) (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
21.
Est-ce que tu le sais ? (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30