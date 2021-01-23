Highlights of 70s Greatest Hits, Vol. 3

Pop

2018

1.

Le freak (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
2.

Perfect Strangers (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
3.

Rocket Man (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
4.

Like a Virgin (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
5.

Born to Be Alive (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
6.

Your Love (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
7.

We Are the Champions (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
8.

Never Can Say Goodbye (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
9.

Sunny (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
10.

Ring My Bell (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
11.

Frozen (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
12.

That's the Way (I Like It) (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
13.

Stomp! (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
14.

Waiting for Tonight (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
15.

Flashback (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
16.

Get Down Tonight (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
17.

Sugar Baby Love (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
18.

Hooray! Hooray! It's a Holi-Holiday (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
19.

Pour moi la vie va commencer (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
20.

Ooh La La La (Let's Go Dancing) (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30
21.

Est-ce que tu le sais ? (Extrait)

70s Greatest Hits

0:30

21 chansons

1 h 17 min

© Weishaupt Music & Entertainment