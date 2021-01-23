Highlights of 80S Forever, Vol. 1

Pop

2018

1.

Billie Jean (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
2.

Boys (Summertime Love) (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
3.

Danger Zone (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
4.

Like a Virgin (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
5.

Words (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
6.

Just an Illusion (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
7.

Maniac (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
8.

Flashdance... What a Feeling (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
9.

Up Where We Belong (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
10.

Teardrops (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
11.

Funkytown (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
12.

Can't Take My Eyes off You (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
13.

The More I See You (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
14.

Sacrifice (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
15.

Pump up the Jam (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
16.

Gloria (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
17.

Super Trouper (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
18.

Ring My Bell (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
19.

You Came (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
20.

Song for Guy (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
21.

Cambodia (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
22.

Rock It (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
23.

Reality (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
24.

Johnny, Johnny Come Home (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
25.

Dolce vita (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
26.

Groovy Kind of Love (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
27.

Kalimba De Luna (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
28.

Asimbonanga (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
29.

I Just Can't Stop Lovin' You (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
30.

Parisienne Walkways (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30

30 chansons

1 h 56 min

© Weishaupt Music & Entertainment