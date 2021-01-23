Highlights of 80S Forever, Vol. 1
Pop
2018
1.
Billie Jean (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
2.
Boys (Summertime Love) (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
3.
Danger Zone (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
4.
Like a Virgin (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
5.
Words (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
6.
Just an Illusion (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
7.
Maniac (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
8.
Flashdance... What a Feeling (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
9.
Up Where We Belong (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
10.
Teardrops (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
11.
Funkytown (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
12.
Can't Take My Eyes off You (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
13.
The More I See You (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
14.
Sacrifice (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
15.
Pump up the Jam (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
16.
Gloria (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
17.
Super Trouper (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
18.
Ring My Bell (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
19.
You Came (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
20.
Song for Guy (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
21.
Cambodia (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
22.
Rock It (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
23.
Reality (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
24.
Johnny, Johnny Come Home (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
25.
Dolce vita (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
26.
Groovy Kind of Love (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
27.
Kalimba De Luna (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
28.
Asimbonanga (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
29.
I Just Can't Stop Lovin' You (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
30.
Parisienne Walkways (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30