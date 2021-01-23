Highlights of 80S Forever, Vol. 2

Highlights of 80S Forever, Vol. 2

Pop

2018

1.

Footloose (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
2.

Uptown Girl (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
3.

Say You Say Me (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
4.

The Only Way Is Up (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
5.

Ice Ice Baby (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
6.

Against All Odds (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
7.

Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
8.

Baby, I Love Your Way (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
9.

I Just Called to Say I Love You (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
10.

Boogie Wonderland (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
11.

Long Train Runnin' (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
12.

I Should Be so Lucky (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
13.

The Look (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
14.

La Bamba (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
15.

Your Love (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
16.

Dirty Diana (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
17.

Woman in Love (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
18.

You're My Heart, You're My Soul (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
19.

On the Radio (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
20.

Calling You (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
21.

Atomic (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
22.

Live to Tell (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
23.

Flashback (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
24.

Back to the Future (Main Theme) (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
25.

In Private (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
26.

Last Night a DJ Saved My Life (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
27.

Too Many Broken Hearts (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
28.

Theme from S-Express (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
29.

Saddle Up (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
30.

Limelight (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30

30 chansons

1 h 54 min

© Weishaupt Music & Entertainment