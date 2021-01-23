Highlights of 80S Forever, Vol. 2
Pop
2018
1.
Footloose (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
2.
Uptown Girl (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
3.
Say You Say Me (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
4.
The Only Way Is Up (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
5.
Ice Ice Baby (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
6.
Against All Odds (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
7.
Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
8.
Baby, I Love Your Way (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
9.
I Just Called to Say I Love You (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
10.
Boogie Wonderland (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
11.
Long Train Runnin' (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
12.
I Should Be so Lucky (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
13.
The Look (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
14.
La Bamba (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
15.
Your Love (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
16.
Dirty Diana (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
17.
Woman in Love (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
18.
You're My Heart, You're My Soul (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
19.
On the Radio (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
20.
Calling You (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
21.
Atomic (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
22.
Live to Tell (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
23.
Flashback (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
24.
Back to the Future (Main Theme) (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
25.
In Private (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
26.
Last Night a DJ Saved My Life (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
27.
Too Many Broken Hearts (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
28.
Theme from S-Express (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
29.
Saddle Up (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
30.
Limelight (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30