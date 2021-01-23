Highlights of 80S Forever, Vol. 3

Pop

2018

1.

Bette Davis Eyes (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
2.

Saving All My Love for You (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
3.

Kingston Town (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
4.

Don't Go (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
5.

Fame (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
6.

When I'm with You (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
7.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
8.

It's Raining Men (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
9.

Let's Go Dancin' (Ooh La La La) (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
10.

Purple Rain (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
11.

Japanese Boy (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
12.

I Want Your Sex (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
13.

Wonderful Life (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
14.

Bad (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
15.

Stop the Cavalry (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
16.

Crazy for You (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
17.

In the Mood (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
18.

Reggae Night (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
19.

Stomp! (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
20.

Jeopardy (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
21.

Ladies Night (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
22.

Some Folks (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
23.

You Drive Me Crazy (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
24.

Gimme Hope Jo'anna (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
25.

Let's All Chant (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
26.

Holiday Rap (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
27.

Reggae Street (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
28.

I Will Survive (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
29.

Where Is My Man (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30

29 chansons

1 h 46 min

© Weishaupt Music & Entertainment