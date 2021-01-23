Highlights of Best of Hits, Vol. 2
Pop
2018
1.
Let It Be (Chill out Style) (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
2.
Despacito (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
3.
Blame (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
4.
Story of My Life (Acoustic Version) [One Direction Cover] (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
5.
Let Me Love You (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
6.
Jump (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
7.
Shine (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
8.
Get Lucky (Bossa Chillout Mix) (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
9.
In the Name of Love (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
10.
Like a Prayer (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
11.
Barbie Girl (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
12.
Return of the Mack (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
13.
Cotton Eye Joe (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
14.
Brown Eyed Girl (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
15.
We Found Love (Bossa Chillout Mix) (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
16.
All That She Wants (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
17.
Believer (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
18.
I Will Always Love You (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
19.
Wolves (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
20.
The Scientist (Chill out Style) (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
21.
Be My Lover (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
22.
Rather Be (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
23.
Anywhere (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
24.
Ain't Your Mama (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
25.
We Like to Party (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
26.
Anything (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
27.
My Heart Will Go on (Theme from "Titanic") (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
28.
Sexy Bitch (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
29.
Back to You (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
30.
Unchained Melody (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30