Highlights of Best of Hits, Vol. 2

Pop

2018

1.

Let It Be (Chill out Style) (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
2.

Despacito (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
3.

Blame (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
4.

Story of My Life (Acoustic Version) [One Direction Cover] (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
5.

Let Me Love You (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
6.

Jump (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
7.

Shine (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
8.

Get Lucky (Bossa Chillout Mix) (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
9.

In the Name of Love (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
10.

Like a Prayer (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
11.

Barbie Girl (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
12.

Return of the Mack (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
13.

Cotton Eye Joe (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
14.

Brown Eyed Girl (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
15.

We Found Love (Bossa Chillout Mix) (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
16.

All That She Wants (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
17.

Believer (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
18.

I Will Always Love You (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
19.

Wolves (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
20.

The Scientist (Chill out Style) (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
21.

Be My Lover (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
22.

Rather Be (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
23.

Anywhere (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
24.

Ain't Your Mama (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
25.

We Like to Party (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
26.

Anything (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
27.

My Heart Will Go on (Theme from "Titanic") (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
28.

Sexy Bitch (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
29.

Back to You (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
30.

Unchained Melody (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30

30 chansons

1 h 53 min

© Weishaupt Music & Entertainment