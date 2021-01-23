Highlights of Best of Hits, Vol. 3

Pop

2018

1.

No Limit (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
2.

Let It Be (Piano Version) [Made Famous by the Beatles] (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
3.

Victory (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
4.

I'm Still in Love with You (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
5.

Stay (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
6.

Fireball (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
7.

Congratulations (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
8.

Locked out of Heaven (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
9.

Runaway (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
10.

Mercy (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
11.

Zombie (Dance Version) (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
12.

Bad (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
13.

Another Day in Paradise (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
14.

My Way (Piano Version) [Made Famous by Frank Sinatra] (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
15.

The Days (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
16.

You (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
17.

Don't Speak (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
18.

Killing Me Softly with His Song (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
19.

Wake Me Up (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
20.

Californication (Bossa Chillout Style) (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
21.

Wind of Change (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
22.

I Gotta Feeling (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
23.

Pompeii (Acoustic Version) [Bastille Cover] (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
24.

Freed from Desire (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
25.

The Power of Love (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
26.

Bodak Yellow (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
27.

Beautiful Life (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
28.

Axel F (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
29.

What Do You Mean (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30
30.

Crazy (Extrait)

Best Of Hits

0:30

30 chansons

1 h 57 min

© Weishaupt Music & Entertainment