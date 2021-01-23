Highlights of Best of Hits, Vol. 3
Pop
2018
1.
No Limit (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
2.
Let It Be (Piano Version) [Made Famous by the Beatles] (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
3.
Victory (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
4.
I'm Still in Love with You (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
5.
Stay (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
6.
Fireball (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
7.
Congratulations (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
8.
Locked out of Heaven (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
9.
Runaway (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
10.
Mercy (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
11.
Zombie (Dance Version) (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
12.
Bad (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
13.
Another Day in Paradise (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
14.
My Way (Piano Version) [Made Famous by Frank Sinatra] (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
15.
The Days (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
16.
You (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
17.
Don't Speak (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
18.
Killing Me Softly with His Song (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
19.
Wake Me Up (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
20.
Californication (Bossa Chillout Style) (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
21.
Wind of Change (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
22.
I Gotta Feeling (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
23.
Pompeii (Acoustic Version) [Bastille Cover] (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
24.
Freed from Desire (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
25.
The Power of Love (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
26.
Bodak Yellow (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
27.
Beautiful Life (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
28.
Axel F (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
29.
What Do You Mean (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
30.
Crazy (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30