His Greatest Hits
Country
2013
1.
Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
I Walk the Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
I Got Stripes (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
Big River (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
Bonanza (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Home of the Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
Thanks a Lot (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
Give My Love to Rose (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
You're the Nearest Thing to Heaven (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
Second Honeymoon (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
Don't Take Your Guns to Town (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
Oh Lonesome Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
I Just Thought You'd Like to Know (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
Tennessee Flat Top Box (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
17.
I Love You Because (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
18.
Next in Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
19.
The Big Battle (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
20.
Train of Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
21.
The Rebel Johnny Yuma (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
22.
Smiling Bill McCall (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
23.
Katy Too (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
24.
Five Feet High and Rising (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
25.
Goodbye Little Darlin' (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
26.
Honky Tonk Girl (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
27.
Down the Street to 301 (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
28.
It's Just About Time (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
29.
The Ways of a Woman in Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
30.
All Over Again (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
31.
Luther Played the Boogie (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
32.
There You Go (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
33.
You Dreamer You (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
34.
Straight A's in Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
35.
Mean Eyed Cat (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
36.
Come in Stranger (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
37.
Ballad of a Teenage Queen (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
38.
What Do I Care (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
39.
Guess Things Happen That Way (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
40.
Frankie's Man, Johnny (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30