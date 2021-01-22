His Greatest Hits

His Greatest Hits

Country

2013

1.

Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

I Walk the Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

I Got Stripes (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Big River (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Bonanza (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Home of the Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Thanks a Lot (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Give My Love to Rose (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

You're the Nearest Thing to Heaven (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Second Honeymoon (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

Don't Take Your Guns to Town (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

Oh Lonesome Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

I Just Thought You'd Like to Know (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

Tennessee Flat Top Box (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
17.

I Love You Because (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
18.

Next in Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
19.

The Big Battle (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
20.

Train of Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
21.

The Rebel Johnny Yuma (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
22.

Smiling Bill McCall (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
23.

Katy Too (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
24.

Five Feet High and Rising (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
25.

Goodbye Little Darlin' (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
26.

Honky Tonk Girl (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
27.

Down the Street to 301 (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
28.

It's Just About Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
29.

The Ways of a Woman in Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
30.

All Over Again (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
31.

Luther Played the Boogie (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
32.

There You Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
33.

You Dreamer You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
34.

Straight A's in Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
35.

Mean Eyed Cat (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
36.

Come in Stranger (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
37.

Ballad of a Teenage Queen (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
38.

What Do I Care (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
39.

Guess Things Happen That Way (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
40.

Frankie's Man, Johnny (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

40 chansons

1 h 35 min

© Oldtime Records