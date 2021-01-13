Hit Collection - Edition

Pop rock

2003

1.

Bossa Nova (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
2.

Dein kleiner Engel schweigt (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
3.

Dieses 100 000-Volt-Gefühl (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
4.

Dornröschen ist aufgewacht (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
5.

Eine Reise in die Zärtlichkeit (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
6.

Erste Sehnsucht (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
7.

Herzklopfen (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
8.

Kleine Seelenfeuer (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
9.

Kopfüber in die Nacht (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
10.

Traumtänzerball (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
11.

Und heut' Nacht will ich tanzen (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
12.

Unschlagbar sanft (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
13.

Viel zu tief (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30

13 chansons

44 min

© SONY BMG Catalog

