Hit the Highway

Hit the Highway

Rock

2000

1.

Let's Get Married (Extrait)

The Proclaimers

0:30
2.

The More I Believe (Extrait)

The Proclaimers

0:30
3.

What Makes You Cry (Extrait)

The Proclaimers

0:30
4.

Follow the Money (Extrait)

The Proclaimers

0:30
5.

These Arms of Mine (Extrait)

The Proclaimers

0:30
6.

Shout Shout (Extrait)

The Proclaimers

0:30
7.

The Light (Extrait)

The Proclaimers

0:30
8.

Hit the Highway (Extrait)

The Proclaimers

0:30
9.

A Long Long Long Time Ago (Extrait)

The Proclaimers

0:30
10.

I Want to Be a Christian (Extrait)

The Proclaimers

0:30
11.

Your Childhood (Extrait)

The Proclaimers

0:30
12.

Don't Turn out Like Your Mother (Extrait)

The Proclaimers

0:30

12 chansons

44 min

© Parlophone UK