Hits
Pop
1996
1.
Urge for Going (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
2.
Chelsea Morning (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
3.
Big Yellow Taxi (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
4.
Woodstock (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
5.
The Circle Game (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
6.
Carey (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
7.
California (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
8.
You Turn Me On, I'm a Radio (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
9.
Raised on Robbery (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
10.
Help Me (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
11.
Free Man in Paris (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
12.
River (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
13.
Chinese Cafe / Unchained Melody (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
14.
Come In From the Cold (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
15.
Both Sides Now (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30