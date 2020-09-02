Hits from the Films
Musique pour enfants
2004
1.
Beauty and the Beast (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
Under the Sea (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
A Whole New World (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
Circle of Life (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Someday (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
Cruella de Vil (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
Colours of the Wind (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
It's the Time of Your Life (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
Reflection (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
Shooting Star (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
When Somebody Loved Me (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
You've Got a Friend In Me (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
Part of Your World (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
You'll Be In My Heart (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30