Hits of the 70's, Vol. 3
Pop
2017
1.
Night Fever (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
2.
Give Me Love (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
3.
Waterloo (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
4.
We Are the Champions (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
5.
Rivers of Babylon (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
6.
Shame shame shame (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
7.
You Make Me Feel (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
8.
In the Navy (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
9.
I Feel Love (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
10.
One Way Ticket (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
11.
How Deep Is Your Love (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
12.
It's Only Rock 'n Roll (But I Like It) (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
13.
I Love America (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
14.
Sugar Baby Love (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
15.
Another Star (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
16.
Ma Baker (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
17.
Take a Chance On Me (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
18.
Feel the Need in Me (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30
19.
Born to Be Alive (Extrait)
70s Greatest Hits
0:30