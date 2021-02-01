Hits, Remixes and Rarities: The Warner Brothers Years

Rock

2008

1.

Over and Over (Extrait)

Ashford & Simpson

0:30
2.

Have You Ever Tried It (Extrait)

Ashford & Simpson

0:30
3.

Everybody's Got to Give It Up (Extrait)

Ashford & Simpson

0:30
4.

One More Try (Extrait)

Ashford & Simpson

0:30
5.

Tried, Tested and Found True (Extrait)

Ashford & Simpson

0:30
6.

Send It (Extrait)

Ashford & Simpson

0:30
7.

Top of the Stairs (Extrait)

Ashford & Simpson

0:30
8.

Don't Cost You Nothing (Extrait)

Ashford & Simpson

0:30
9.

It Seems to Hang On (Extrait)

Ashford & Simpson

0:30
12.

Love Don't Make It Right (Extrait)

Ashford & Simpson

0:30
13.

Stay Free (Extrait)

Ashford & Simpson

0:30
14.

Bourgie Bourgie (Extrait)

Ashford & Simpson

0:30
23 chansons

2 h 33 min

