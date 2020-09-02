Hokey Cokey
Musique pour enfants
2004
1.
John Brown's Baby (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
We All Clap Hands Together (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
Looby Lou (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Clap Your Hands Together Like This (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
Five Little Men in a Flying Saucer (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
Hokey Cokey (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
Here We Go 'Round the Mulberry Bush (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
My Hat It Has Three Corners (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
There's a Hole In My Bucket (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
The Bear Went Over the Mountain (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
London Bridge Is Falling Down (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
Any Old Iron (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
Wind the Bobbin Up (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
The Wheels On the Lorry (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Tommy Thumb (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
Ride a Cock Horse (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
Ten Green Bottles (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
Can You Tell Me? (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
The Farmer's In His Den (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
Alison's Camel (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
22.
Prehistoric Animal Brigade (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
23.
We're Doing It Right (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
24.
Johnny Taps With One Hammer (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
25.
Bob the Builder Mambo No. 5 (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
26.
Five Little Monkeys (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
27.
The Big Ship Sails Through the Alley Alley O (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
28.
Don't Bother Me (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
29.
Put Your Finger On Your Head (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
30.
Jump and Shout (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30