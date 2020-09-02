Hokey Cokey

Hokey Cokey

Musique pour enfants

2004

1.

John Brown's Baby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

We All Clap Hands Together (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Looby Lou (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Clap Your Hands Together Like This (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

Five Little Men in a Flying Saucer (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

Hokey Cokey (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

Here We Go 'Round the Mulberry Bush (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

My Hat It Has Three Corners (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

There's a Hole In My Bucket (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

The Bear Went Over the Mountain (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

London Bridge Is Falling Down (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Any Old Iron (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

Wind the Bobbin Up (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

The Wheels On the Lorry (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Tommy Thumb (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Ride a Cock Horse (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Ten Green Bottles (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

Can You Tell Me? (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

The Farmer's In His Den (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

Alison's Camel (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
22.

Prehistoric Animal Brigade (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

We're Doing It Right (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
24.

Johnny Taps With One Hammer (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
25.

Bob the Builder Mambo No. 5 (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
26.

Five Little Monkeys (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
27.

The Big Ship Sails Through the Alley Alley O (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
28.

Don't Bother Me (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
29.

Put Your Finger On Your Head (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
30.

Jump and Shout (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

30 chansons

1 h 11 min

© CRS Records