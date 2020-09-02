Holiday Disco Mini Disco Songs

Holiday Disco Mini Disco Songs

Musique pour enfants

2013

1.

Shake It Up (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Cha Cha Slide (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

La Bomba (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Veo Veo (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Hey Baby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

I'm a Gummy Bear (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

The Court of King Caractacus (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

Peanut Butter Jelly Time (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Superman (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

Reach for the Stars (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

Big Fish Little Fish Cardboard Box (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

Follow da Leader (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Hooray Hooray It's a Cheeky Holiday (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

Don't Stop Movin' (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

Get the Party Started (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Let's Twist Again (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Ketchup Song (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Move Your Feet (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

Fast Food Song (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

5-6-7-8 (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

Witch Doctor (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
22.

Saturday Night (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

Macarena (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
24.

Barbie Girl (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
25.

C vs I Hamster Dance (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
26.

Music Man (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
27.

If You're Happy and You Know It (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
28.

Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
29.

Wind the Bobbin Up (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
30.

Hokey Cokey (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

30 chansons

1 h 38 min

© CRS Records Ltd