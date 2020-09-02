Holiday Disco Mini Disco Songs
Musique pour enfants
2013
1.
Shake It Up (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
Cha Cha Slide (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
La Bomba (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
Veo Veo (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Hey Baby (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
I'm a Gummy Bear (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
The Court of King Caractacus (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
Peanut Butter Jelly Time (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
Superman (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
Reach for the Stars (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
Big Fish Little Fish Cardboard Box (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
Follow da Leader (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
Hooray Hooray It's a Cheeky Holiday (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
Don't Stop Movin' (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
Get the Party Started (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Let's Twist Again (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
Ketchup Song (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
Move Your Feet (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
Fast Food Song (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
5-6-7-8 (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
Witch Doctor (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
22.
Saturday Night (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
23.
Macarena (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
24.
Barbie Girl (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
25.
C vs I Hamster Dance (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
26.
Music Man (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
27.
If You're Happy and You Know It (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
28.
Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
29.
Wind the Bobbin Up (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
30.
Hokey Cokey (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30