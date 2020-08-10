Holiday Sing-Along
Musique pour enfants
2013
1.
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Originally Performed by Michael Buble) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
2.
Silent Night (Originally Performed by Lady Antebellum) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
3.
Welcome Christmas (Originally Performed by Glee Cast) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
4.
All I Want for Christmas Is You (Originally Performed by Mariah Carey) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
5.
Hallelujah (Originally Performed by Alexandra Burke) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
6.
Mistletoe (Originally Performed by Justin Bieber) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
7.
The First Noel (Originally Performed by Lady Antebellum) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
8.
Last Christmas (Originally Performed by Taylor Swift) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
9.
It's Beginning to Look Alot Like Christmas (Originally Performed by Michael Buble) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
10.
Christmas at Hogwarts (From "Harry Potter") [Instrumental Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
11.
Feliz Navidad (Originally Performed by Jose Feliciano) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
12.
Christmas in the Sand (Originally Performed by Colbie Caillat) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
13.
Requiem Pie Jesu (Instrumental Karaoke Version) (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
14.
Do They Know It's Christmas (Originally Performed by Band Aid 20) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
15.
Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow (Originally Performed by Celtic Thunder) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
16.
A Winter's Tale (Originally Performed by Queen) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
17.
Christmas Day (Originally Performed by Dido) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
18.
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town (Originally Performed by Jackson 5) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
19.
Christmas at Ground Zero (Originally Performed By "Weird Al" Yankovic) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
20.
When You Wish Upon a Star (Originally Performed by Celtic Thunder) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
21.
Little Drummer Boy (Originally Performed by Salsoul Orchestra) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
22.
Merry Christmas Everyone (Originally Performed by Shakin' Stevens) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
23.
Arbolito de Navidad (Originally Performed by Gloria Estefan) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
24.
Sleigh Ride (Originally Performed by Ronettes) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
25.
Winter Wonderland (Originally Performed by Phil Spector) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
26.
Baby, It's Cold Outside (Originally Performed by Celtic Thunder) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
27.
Christmas in Dixie (Originally Performed by Alabama) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
28.
Bless Us All (From "The Muppet Christmas Carol") [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
29.
On This Winter's Night (Originally Performed by Lady Antebellum) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
30.
Happy New Year (Originally Performed by ABBA) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
31.
Christmas in Hollis (Originally Performed by Run DMC) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
32.
Ave Maria (Originally Performed by Celtic Thunder) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
33.
Lonely This Christmas (Originally Performed by Mud) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
34.
Another Rock n' Roll Christmas (Originally Performed by Gary Glitter) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
35.
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire) [Originally Performed by Trisha Yearwood] [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
36.
Don't Shoot Me Santa (Originally Performed by the Killers) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
37.
A Christmas Letter (Originally Performed by Reba McEntire) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
38.
Blame It on the Mistletoe (Originally Performed by Toby Keith) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
39.
Santa Baby (Originally Performed by Madonna) [Karaoke Version] (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30