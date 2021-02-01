Holst: The Planets & Egdon Heath

Holst: The Planets & Egdon Heath

Musique classique

1994

1.

The Planets, Op. 32: I. Mars, the Bringer of War (Extrait)

Andrew Davis

0:30
2.

The Planets, Op. 32: II. Venus, the Bringer of Peace (Extrait)

Andrew Davis

0:30
3.

The Planets, Op. 32: III. Mercury, the Winged Messenger (Extrait)

Andrew Davis

0:30
4.

The Planets, Op. 32: IV. Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity (Extrait)

Andrew Davis

0:30
5.

The Planets, Op. 32: V. Saturn, the Bringer of Old Age (Extrait)

Andrew Davis

0:30
6.

The Planets, Op. 32: VI. Uranus, the Magician (Extrait)

Andrew Davis

0:30
7.

The Planets, Op. 32 : VII. Neptune, the Mystic (Extrait)

Andrew Davis

0:30
8.

Egdon Heath, Op. 47 (Extrait)

Andrew Davis

0:30

8 chansons

1 h 03 min

© Warner Classics International