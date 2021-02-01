Homage to Benny Goodman

Homage to Benny Goodman

Musique classique

1998

1.

Clarinet Concerto No. 2, Op.115: I. Allegro vivace (Extrait)

Sabine Meyer

0:30
2.

Clarinet Concerto No. 2, Op.115: II. Lento (Extrait)

Sabine Meyer

0:30
3.

Clarinet Concerto No. 2, Op. 115: III. Allegro non troppo (The Pre-Goodman Rag) (Extrait)

Sabine Meyer

0:30
4.

Concerto for Clarinet and String Orchestra with Harp and Piano (1948): Slowly and expressively (Extrait)

Sabine Meyer

0:30
5.

Concerto for Clarinet and String Orchestra with Harp and Piano (1948): Rather fast (Extrait)

Sabine Meyer

0:30
6.

Ebony Concerto for Clarinet and Jazz-Orchestra: I. Allegro moderato (Extrait)

Sabine Meyer

0:30
7.

Ebony Concerto for Clarinet and Jazz-Orchestra: II. Andante (Extrait)

Sabine Meyer

0:30
8.

Ebony Concerto for Clarinet and Jazz-Orchestra: III. Moderato-Con moto (Extrait)

Sabine Meyer

0:30
9.

Prelude, Fugue and Riffs: Prelude for the Brass (Extrait)

Sabine Meyer

0:30
10.

Prelude, Fugue and Riffs: Fugue for the Saxes (Extrait)

Sabine Meyer

0:30
11.

Prelude, Fugue and Riffs: Riffs for Everyone (Extrait)

Sabine Meyer

0:30
12.

Paganini Caprice 24 (Extrait)

Sabine Meyer

0:30
13.

Clarinade (Extrait)

Sabine Meyer

0:30
14.

Sing, Sing Sing (Extrait)

Sabine Meyer

0:30
15.

Rachel's Dream (Extrait)

Sabine Meyer

0:30
16.

Clarinet à la King (Extrait)

Sabine Meyer

0:30
17.

Tiger Rag (Extrait)

Sabine Meyer

0:30
18.

Good-bye (Extrait)

Sabine Meyer

0:30

18 chansons

1 h 10 min

© Warner Classics