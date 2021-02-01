Homage to Benny Goodman
Musique classique
1998
1.
Clarinet Concerto No. 2, Op.115: I. Allegro vivace (Extrait)
Sabine Meyer
0:30
2.
Clarinet Concerto No. 2, Op.115: II. Lento (Extrait)
Sabine Meyer
0:30
3.
Clarinet Concerto No. 2, Op. 115: III. Allegro non troppo (The Pre-Goodman Rag) (Extrait)
Sabine Meyer
0:30
4.
Concerto for Clarinet and String Orchestra with Harp and Piano (1948): Slowly and expressively (Extrait)
Sabine Meyer
0:30
5.
Concerto for Clarinet and String Orchestra with Harp and Piano (1948): Rather fast (Extrait)
Sabine Meyer
0:30
6.
Ebony Concerto for Clarinet and Jazz-Orchestra: I. Allegro moderato (Extrait)
Sabine Meyer
0:30
7.
Ebony Concerto for Clarinet and Jazz-Orchestra: II. Andante (Extrait)
Sabine Meyer
0:30
8.
Ebony Concerto for Clarinet and Jazz-Orchestra: III. Moderato-Con moto (Extrait)
Sabine Meyer
0:30
9.
Prelude, Fugue and Riffs: Prelude for the Brass (Extrait)
Sabine Meyer
0:30
10.
Prelude, Fugue and Riffs: Fugue for the Saxes (Extrait)
Sabine Meyer
0:30
11.
Prelude, Fugue and Riffs: Riffs for Everyone (Extrait)
Sabine Meyer
0:30
12.
Paganini Caprice 24 (Extrait)
Sabine Meyer
0:30
13.
Clarinade (Extrait)
Sabine Meyer
0:30
14.
Sing, Sing Sing (Extrait)
Sabine Meyer
0:30
15.
Rachel's Dream (Extrait)
Sabine Meyer
0:30
16.
Clarinet à la King (Extrait)
Sabine Meyer
0:30
17.
Tiger Rag (Extrait)
Sabine Meyer
0:30
18.
Good-bye (Extrait)
Sabine Meyer
0:30