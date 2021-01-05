Home Invasion: In Concert At The Royal Albert Hall

Home Invasion: In Concert At The Royal Albert Hall

Rock

2018

1.

“Truth” (Intro) (Extrait)

Steven Wilson

0:30
2.

Nowhere Now (Extrait)

Steven Wilson

0:30
3.

Pariah (Extrait)

Steven Wilson

0:30
4.

Home Invasion / Regret #9 (Extrait)

Steven Wilson

0:30
5.

The Creator Has A Mastertape (Extrait)

Steven Wilson

0:30
6.

Refuge (Extrait)

Steven Wilson

0:30
7.

People Who Eat Darkness (Extrait)

Steven Wilson

0:30
8.

Ancestral (Extrait)

Steven Wilson

0:30
9.

Arriving Somewhere But Not Here (Extrait)

Steven Wilson

0:30
10.

Permanating (Extrait)

Steven Wilson

0:30
11.

Song Of I (Extrait)

Steven Wilson

0:30
12.

Lazarus (Extrait)

Steven Wilson

0:30
13.

Detonation (Extrait)

Steven Wilson

0:30
14.

The Same Asylum As Before (Extrait)

Steven Wilson

0:30
15.

Song Of Unborn (Extrait)

Steven Wilson

0:30
16.

Vermillioncore (Extrait)

Steven Wilson

0:30
17.

Sleep Together (Extrait)

Steven Wilson

0:30
18.

Even Less (Extrait)

Steven Wilson

0:30
19.

Blank Tapes (Extrait)

Steven Wilson

0:30
20.

The Sound Of Muzak (Extrait)

Steven Wilson

0:30
21.

The Raven That Refused To Sing (Extrait)

Steven Wilson

0:30

21 chansons

2 h 26 min

