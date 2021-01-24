Home of the Blues

Home of the Blues

Country

2018

1.

(I Heard That) Lonesome Whistle Blow (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

I Walk the Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

The Wreck of the Old '97 (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Doin' My Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Rock Island Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Country Boy (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Remember Me (I'm The One Who Loves You) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

If the Good Lord's Willing (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Home of the Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Big River (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

I Was There When It Happened (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

Get Rhythm (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

Luther Played the Boogie (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

16 chansons

37 min

© Studiomasters