Home Sweet Home
Musique classique
2014
1.
Land of My Fathers (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
2.
Ode to Joy (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
3.
Sanctus (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
4.
Barcelona (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
5.
Dreaming of the Days (Vocal Version of Einaudi’s "I Giorni") (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
6.
World In Union (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
7.
Segreti (One Republic's "Secrets") (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
8.
Remember (Based on Bach's Goldberg Variations) (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
9.
We'll Gather Lilacs (From "Perchance to Dream") (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
10.
How Great Thou Art (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
11.
Home! Sweet Home! (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
12.
Anthem (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
13.
We Are The Champions (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30
14.
Silent Night (Extrait)
Katherine Jenkins
0:30