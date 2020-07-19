Home Sweet Home

Musique classique

2014

1.

Ode to Joy (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
2.

Segreti (One Republic's "Secrets") (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
3.

Barcelona (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
4.

Dreaming of the Days (Vocal Version of Einaudi’s "I Giorni") (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
5.

How Great Thou Art (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
6.

Sanctus (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
7.

Home! Sweet Home! (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
8.

Anthem (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
9.

We Are The Champions (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
10.

8 Nights Of Joy (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30
11.

Silent Night (Extrait)

Katherine Jenkins

0:30

11 chansons

44 min

© Decca (UMO)