Hommage aux plus grands artistes de tous les temps
Pop
2019
1.
La bohème (Extrait)
Richard Abel
0:30
2.
Love me tender (Extrait)
Richard Abel
0:30
3.
Le jardin du luxembourg / L'été indien / Si tu t'appelles mélancolie (Extrait)
Richard Abel
0:30
4.
Fernando (Extrait)
Richard Abel
0:30
5.
Il silenzio (Extrait)
Richard Abel
0:30
6.
How can you mend a broken heart (Extrait)
Richard Abel
0:30
7.
Tellement j'ai d'amour pour toi (Extrait)
Richard Abel
0:30
8.
Hallelujah (Extrait)
Richard Abel
0:30
9.
Acropolis adieu (Extrait)
Richard Abel
0:30
10.
Tico tico (Extrait)
Richard Abel
0:30
11.
In the mood (Extrait)
Richard Abel
0:30
12.
It had to be you / You made me love you (Extrait)
Richard Abel
0:30