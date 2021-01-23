Hommage aux plus grands artistes de tous les temps

Pop

2019

1.

La bohème (Extrait)

Richard Abel

0:30
2.

Love me tender (Extrait)

Richard Abel

0:30
3.

Le jardin du luxembourg / L'été indien / Si tu t'appelles mélancolie (Extrait)

Richard Abel

0:30
4.

Fernando (Extrait)

Richard Abel

0:30
5.

Il silenzio (Extrait)

Richard Abel

0:30
6.

How can you mend a broken heart (Extrait)

Richard Abel

0:30
7.

Tellement j'ai d'amour pour toi (Extrait)

Richard Abel

0:30
8.

Hallelujah (Extrait)

Richard Abel

0:30
9.

Acropolis adieu (Extrait)

Richard Abel

0:30
10.

Tico tico (Extrait)

Richard Abel

0:30
11.

In the mood (Extrait)

Richard Abel

0:30
12.

It had to be you / You made me love you (Extrait)

Richard Abel

0:30

12 chansons

42 min

© Les Productions Abelin inc