Homovore

Métal

2000

1.

Mauled (Extrait)

Cattle Decapitation

0:30
2.

Joined at the Ass (Extrait)

Cattle Decapitation

0:30
3.

Open Human Head Experiments with Bleach Laquer and Epoxy (Extrait)

Cattle Decapitation

0:30
4.

Diarrhea of the Mouth (Extrait)

Cattle Decapitation

0:30
5.

Headcheese (Extrait)

Cattle Decapitation

0:30
6.

Colostomy Jigsaw Puzzle (Extrait)

Cattle Decapitation

0:30
7.

Pepe's Trepes (Extrait)

Cattle Decapitation

0:30
8.

Release the Gimp (Extrait)

Cattle Decapitation

0:30
9.

The Roadside Dead (Detrunked Stumpification Through Roadrash) (Extrait)

Cattle Decapitation

0:30
10.

Carnal Fecophelia Due to Prolonged Exposure to Methane (Extrait)

Cattle Decapitation

0:30
11.

Icepick Gag Reflex (Extrait)

Cattle Decapitation

0:30
12.

Bathing in a Grease Disposal Unit (Extrait)

Cattle Decapitation

0:30
13.

Molested/ Digested (Extrait)

Cattle Decapitation

0:30
14.

Wine of the Sanguine (Extrait)

Cattle Decapitation

0:30
15.

Ride 'Em Cowboy (Extrait)

Cattle Decapitation

0:30
16.

Human Jerky and the Active Cultures (Extrait)

Cattle Decapitation

0:30

16 chansons

22 min

© Three One G