Honey For Wounds

Honey For Wounds

Soul

2020

1.

Alright (feat. Theo Croker) (Extrait)

Ego Ella May

0:30
2.

Table For One (Extrait)

Ego Ella May

0:30
3.

How Long 'Til We're Home (Extrait)

Ego Ella May

0:30
4.

Song For Bobby (Extrait)

Ego Ella May

0:30
5.

Girls Don't Always Sing About Boys (Extrait)

Ego Ella May

0:30
6.

In The Morning (Extrait)

Ego Ella May

0:30
7.

Never Again (Maralisa Interlude) (Extrait)

Ego Ella May

0:30
8.

Science (Extrait)

Ego Ella May

0:30
9.

Tonight I'm Drowning (Extrait)

Ego Ella May

0:30
10.

Give A Little (Extrait)

Ego Ella May

0:30
11.

For Those Who Left (Extrait)

Ego Ella May

0:30

11 chansons

41 min

© Upperroom Records