Honey Hush! - Standards and Hits

Honey Hush! - Standards and Hits

Rock

2013

1.

What'd I Say (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Great Balls of Fire - Original (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Frankie and Johnny (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Breathless - Original (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Matchbox (Alternative) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

My Pretty Quadroon (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Honey Hush (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Milkshake Mademoiselle - Original (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Hang up My Rock and Roll Shoes (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Waiting for a Train (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On - Original (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Tomorrow Night (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Little Queenie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

C. C. Rider (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

14 chansons

33 min

© Get Gone