Honey Hush! - Standards and Hits
Rock
2013
1.
What'd I Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Great Balls of Fire - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Frankie and Johnny (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Breathless - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Matchbox (Alternative) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
My Pretty Quadroon (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Honey Hush (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Milkshake Mademoiselle - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Hang up My Rock and Roll Shoes (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Waiting for a Train (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On - Original (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Tomorrow Night (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Little Queenie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
C. C. Rider (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30