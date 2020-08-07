Honky Tonk Rock 'N' Roll Piano Man
Rock
2009
1.
My Fingers Do the Talkin' (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Why You Been Gone So Long (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Daughters of Dixie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Teenage Queen (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
I'm Looking Over a Ten Leaf Clover (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
I Am What I Am (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Better Not Look Down (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Only You (And You Alone) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Honky Tonk Rock 'n' Roll Piano Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Circumstantial Evidence (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
I'm Lookin Under a Skirt (I'm Lookin' Over a Four Leaf Clover) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Rock 'n' Roll Money (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Forever Forgiving (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Why You Been Gone So Long (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Get Out Your Big Roll Daddy (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30