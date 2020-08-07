Honky Tonk Rock 'N' Roll Piano Man

Honky Tonk Rock 'N' Roll Piano Man

Rock

2009

1.

My Fingers Do the Talkin' (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Why You Been Gone So Long (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Daughters of Dixie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Teenage Queen (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

I'm Looking Over a Ten Leaf Clover (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

I Am What I Am (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Better Not Look Down (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Only You (And You Alone) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Honky Tonk Rock 'n' Roll Piano Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Circumstantial Evidence (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

I'm Lookin Under a Skirt (I'm Lookin' Over a Four Leaf Clover) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Rock 'n' Roll Money (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Forever Forgiving (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Why You Been Gone So Long (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Get Out Your Big Roll Daddy (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

15 chansons

46 min

© Stomper Time