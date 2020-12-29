Honky Tonky Rock 'n' Roll Piano Man

Rock

2019

1.

Honky Tonky Rock 'n' Roll Piano Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Rock 'n' Roll Money (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Get out Your Big Roll Daddy (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Put Your Cat Clothes On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

End of the Road (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Walk That Lonesome Valley (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Matchbox (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Breathless (Alternative Version) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Whole Lot of Shakin' Going On (Alterative Version) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

I Shall Not Be Moved (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Your True Love (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Flying Saucer Rock'n'roll (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

You're the Only Star in My Blue Heaven (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Beautiful Dreamer (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Down by the Riverside (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

You Can Do No Wrong (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

New Orleans Boogie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

Just a Little Talk with Jesus (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

Caldonia (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
20.

Farther Along (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
21.

That's My Desire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
22.

I Don't Hurt Anymore*i Don't Hurt Anymore*i Don't Hurt Anymore*i Don't Hurt Anymore*i Don't Hurt Anymore*i Don't Hurt Anymore*i Don't Hurt Anymore*i Don't Hurt Anymore*i Don't Hurt Anymore* (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
23.

Blessed Jesus Hold My Hand (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
24.

Black Bottom Stomp (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
25.

Don't Stay Away ('til Love Grows Cold) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
26.

If I Ever Needed You*if I Ever Needed You*if I Ever Needed You*if I Ever Needed You*if I Ever Needed You*if I Ever Needed You*if I Ever Needed You*if I Ever Needed You*if I Ever Needed You* (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
27.

Her Love Rubbed Off (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
28.

Sweethearts or Strangers (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
29.

Be Honest with Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
30.

Try My Heart Out (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
31.

Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
32.

Breathless (Alternative Version 2) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
33.

Whole Lot of Shakin' Going On (Alterative Version 2) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

33 chansons

1 h 17 min

