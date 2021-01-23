Hot Top 40 Hits
Pop
2017
1.
Shape of You (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
2.
Castle On the Hill (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
3.
Chained to the Rhythm (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
4.
Believer (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
5.
You Don't Know Me (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
6.
I Would Like (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
7.
Gold (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
8.
Bad Things (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
9.
No Lie (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
10.
Let Me Love You (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
11.
Mercy (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
12.
Make Me (Cry) (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
13.
Sugar (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
14.
Cool Girl (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
15.
Don't Leave (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
16.
Alarm (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
17.
Side to Side (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
18.
Omen (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
19.
Scared to Be Lonely (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
20.
Glitterball (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
21.
Ain't Got Far to Go (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
22.
When the Beat Drops Out (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
23.
Scars to Your Beautiful (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
24.
Setting Fires (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
25.
It Ain't Right (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
26.
Stronger (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
27.
Me Too (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
28.
Alive (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
29.
Love On the Brain (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
30.
Better Love (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
31.
Bad and Boujee (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
32.
Sweet Lovin' (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
33.
Sax (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
34.
Treat You Better (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
35.
Touch (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
36.
They Don't Know (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
37.
Secrets (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
38.
Black Magic (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
39.
Controlla (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30
40.
King (Extrait)
Best Of Hits
0:30