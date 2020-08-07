Houses of the Unholy

Métal

2013

1.

El Padrino (Adolfo De Jesus Constanzo) (Extrait)

Church of Misery

0:30
2.

Shotgun Boogie (James Oliver Huberty) (Extrait)

Church of Misery

0:30
3.

The Gray Man (Albert Fish) (Extrait)

Church of Misery

0:30
4.

Blood Sucking Freak (Richard Trenton Chase) (Extrait)

Church of Misery

0:30
5.

Master Heartache (Extrait)

Church of Misery

0:30
6.

Born to Raise Hell (Richard Speck) (Extrait)

Church of Misery

0:30
7.

Badlands (Charles Starkweather & Caril Fugate) (Extrait)

Church of Misery

0:30

7 chansons

48 min

