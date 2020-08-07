Houses of the Unholy
Métal
2013
1.
El Padrino (Adolfo De Jesus Constanzo) (Extrait)
Church of Misery
0:30
2.
Shotgun Boogie (James Oliver Huberty) (Extrait)
Church of Misery
0:30
3.
The Gray Man (Albert Fish) (Extrait)
Church of Misery
0:30
4.
Blood Sucking Freak (Richard Trenton Chase) (Extrait)
Church of Misery
0:30
5.
Master Heartache (Extrait)
Church of Misery
0:30
6.
Born to Raise Hell (Richard Speck) (Extrait)
Church of Misery
0:30
7.
Badlands (Charles Starkweather & Caril Fugate) (Extrait)
Church of Misery
0:30